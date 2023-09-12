News you can trust since 1897
Corby development street names pay homage to fascinating archaeological finds on site

The road names at a new development at Priors Hall Park in Corby have been named in homage to the rich history and archaeological finds on the site
By Laura WhiteContributor
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:36 BST- 2 min read
Davidsons Homes has been working with master planner Urban & Civic and North Northamptonshire Council at its Davidsons at Priors Hall Park development to name the new roads.

The names are inspired by the fascinating finds on the site, which includes a series of Roman artefacts relating to a nearby villa. An area will be kept as a Scheduled Ancient Monument with information boards telling the story of Prior Hall Park’s rich Roman history.

The villas are thought to date back to the second century and provide a detailed picture of what life was like in rural Britain under Roman occupation.

An artist's impression of Davidsons' homes coming to CorbyAn artist's impression of Davidsons' homes coming to Corby
An artist's impression of Davidsons' homes coming to Corby
Romans were the first miners of the local iron ore and mosaic pavements and coins were also found during the dig. Three different types of kilns were found alongside evidence of large-scale stone and clay quarrying. Archaeologists also discovered a host of coins and intriguing artefacts such as animal bones, pottery and metal items, including jewellery and tools.

A Roman road, field systems, areas of industrial activity and a small cemetery have also been discovered surrounding the villa complex.

Many of the street names were taken from the artefacts found in the local area, thereby linking new residents to the abundant heritage of the site. Names include Monument Way, Buckle Lane – which was found depicting kissing dolphins, Copper Grove, Spindle Drive, Pottery Lane – which was produced in the kilns, Whetstone Drive, Anvil Close and Tessera Close, which was named after individual mosaic tiles.

Simon Tyler, Sales Director for Davidsons Homes South, said: “Whenever we build in an area which has a particularly strong link with years gone by, we always try to draw on those influences to give a sense of heritage and belonging to a place.

“After all, buyers at our Davidsons at Priors Hall Park development are the latest in a long line of people who have lived on this land, and we feel it’s important that we provide those links to the history of an area.

“We hope that the street names provide our new buyers with a reminder to the history of Priors Hall Park and make them feel connected to the heritage of the site.”

There are currently three, four and five-bedroom homes available at Davidsons at Priors Hall Park, with prices starting from £329,995. The showhome opens its doors to the public for the first time this Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September.

For more information, visit davidsonshomes.co.uk.

