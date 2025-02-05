Corby dealership selected to launch China’s Leap EVs in the UK

A dealership in Corby, Northamptonshire is bringing Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brand Leapmotor to the UK.

Rockingham Cars, which has been operating in Corby since 1978, is one of the first of only 50 dealerships selected to launch two Leapmotor models in the UK this year.

The two, fully electric vehicles include the C10 - a mid-sized SUV with a range of 261 miles at a price of £36,000 – and the more compact T03 city car, which offers a range of 165 miles and will appeal to drivers looking for smaller vehicles similar to the ever-popular Fiat 500.

The collaboration came about through a joint venture between Leapmotor and Stellantis, which owns car brands Abarth and Fiat. Rockingham Cars has sold Abarth and Fiat vehicles for years and consistently ranks highly for its customer service levels. At the end of last year, Rockingham Cars was ranked second in customer satisfaction platform JudgeService’s 20 best car dealers list, based on anonymous customer feedback and reviews, securing an overall score of 99.53% from 33 reviews.

Matthew Hall, Managing Director at Rockingham Cars, said: “We are really excited to be chosen as one of the few dealerships to launch Leapmotor electric vehicles in the UK. It’s a real coup for us.

“Leapmotor has a mission to make electric vehicles accessible and affordable for all. With these two models, particularly the T03, we can offer this technology to our customers at a cost-effective price, ranging from £16,000 to £36,000. Leapmotor makes eco-friendly driving accessible, appealing to those who want to embrace innovation and live sustainably at the same time.

This latest deal is another significant milestone for Rockingham Cars, which has continually evolved and grown since it was established by Matthew’s father David in the 1970s.

“I’m incredibly proud of Rockingham Cars and how it has evolved and moved with the times to grow and attract more car brands and customers, without losing that family business ethos of getting to know our customers and providing the best possible service.”