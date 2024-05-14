Corby contractor named as one of the UK’s top places to work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corby-based main contractor Kori Construction has been named one of the best places to work in the UK.

The company has been featured in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work in 2024 listing, a prestigious guide to the country’s top employers published on Sunday, May 12.

Describing the business, the top national newspaper said that as Kori Construction grows in the later living sector, its employees grow with it, pointing to the fact that five people were promoted within the business last year.

The newspaper also gave the business credit for providing employees with an average of 30 hours of training, and establishing clear career progression routes.

Corby-based Kori Construction has been named one of the best places to work in the UK

“The firm … offers performance-related bonuses, annual pay reviews, private medical insurance and fully-funded social events,” the publication reported, adding: “It also offers flexible hours and volunteering opportunities.”

Jordan Connachie, Managing Director of the Headway Business Park-based company, said everyone was thoroughly delighted to have made the auspicious listing.

He said: “At Kori, we have always worked hard to try to create a culture and company that provides as much support as possible to our people, whether that is in terms of career progression and celebrating achievements, physical or mental health, or simply being there if needed when they’re going through challenging times.

“We focus on this for a variety of reasons – it makes for a great atmosphere both in and out of the office, it fosters a mindset of progression and people striving to be the best they can be, it helps us attract the best staff, and it means our staff turnover is extremely low.

“All of this ensures that as a business, our people can provide the best possible service to clients.”

Jordan added that the business’s growth in recent years was proof the strategy was working.

Last year, Kori Construction achieved a 75% increase in turnover along with a 271% increase in pre-tax profits.

“Our people are at the centre of our growth,” Jordan said.