Corby company on track for another year of award success with nomination in innovation

A Corby-based company has been announced as a finalist for a Business Innovation award at the prestigious SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

See Limited, a group holding company for businesses involved in the supply, distribution and fabrication of wood veneer and decorative laminate panels, has been recognised from hundreds of entries to make the final three within their category.

The nomination follows a year of award success in 2024 when the multi award-winning company clinched a total of four sustainability awards, including one at national level, cementing their presence in the built environment sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest nod demonstrates See’s continued commitment to sustainable practices while also recognising its efforts in innovation, which has been achieved via a number of initiatives including the distribution of its BioCarbon product line, BioCarbon Laminates and BioCarbon Worktops. Both deliver on producing quality laminate materials with an environmental conscience, providing architects and interior designers in the UK’s built environment industry more sustainable choice through material selection.

See Limited team

The nomination also follows hot on the heels of an onsite visit earlier this year by MP for Corby and East Northamptonshire, Lee Barron. He was impressed by See Limited when he met them at an awards evening in October where they picked up the NNBN Green Award and used the visit to learn more about the company and its innovative efforts in sustainability.

Of the award nomination, managing director at See Limited Daniel McNerney, said: “Being named a finalist for the Business Innovation Award is a fantastic achievement and a reflection of the hard work our team puts into driving positive change through our product innovations.

“We also have a continued dedication to take sustainable steps forward in all aspects of our business and our BioCarbon range shows exactly how architects and interior designers can integrate more sustainable material selection without compromising on performance, design or even spending more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether it’s through our BioCarbon products, other product lines within our portfolio, or our internal ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) team, we are always looking for new ways to reduce environmental impact while delivering high-quality results through our business innovations.”

Now in its eighth year, the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards celebrate the industrious, hardworking and enterprising SMEs locally. The Awards are made up of 22 categories with winners in each category officially announced at a ceremony on Thursday, 1st May at the Cinch Stadium, Northampton.

To view the full list of finalists at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards, visit https://eventsandpr.co.uk/sme-northamptonshire-business-awards/finalists-2025/