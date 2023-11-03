Corby charities and community groups encouraged to apply to new fund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The business, based on Headway Business Park in Corby, has launched an annual fund of £10,000 and is encouraging charities and other groups from the town to apply for a share of the money.

The fund has been set up to celebrate Kori Construction’s roots in Corby and to enable the town to share in the business’s ongoing success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money will be allocated in two sums of £5,000 each year, and any organisation working in sustainability, social inclusion, or strengthening local communities is free to apply.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kori Construction's community outreach in Corby has been extended with the launch of a £10,000 fund.

Kori Construction Managing Director Jordan Connachie said the company had always been a keen supporter of its hometown and as it had grown as a business, the directors wanting to extend that support.

He said: “Although we now have a national footprint in terms of our developments, we are very much a Corby business. Many of our employees live in Corby and our name, Kori, dates back to the first settlers who created the beginnings of a town here.

“We’re launching this fund to help make a small difference to the lives of local people and communities, and we’re looking forward to receiving applications from a range of charities and organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With so many worthwhile causes out there, it is going to be difficult to decide which ones to support. However, knowing the money pledged will have the biggest positive impact it can is very important to us, so that will be high on the list of priorities when it comes to making a decision.”

The idea is the brainchild of Elaine Kendall, Kori’s Head of Sustainability and Communications, who was featured in the NFB’s 2023 list of Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction.

As well as pledging £10,000 to Corby-based charities and community groups, Kori Construction is also making £2,500 available to community groups around each of its developments.

Elaine said: “At Kori, we believe that construction doesn’t stop with creating a new building. Buildings, after all, are all about people – the people who will live in them, work in them, and live around them. They have a huge impact on people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our philosophy is to always maximise the positive impact of our developments as far as we possibly can. By launching these funds, we’re trying to create real and tangible differences for local communities.”

The £2,500 funding, which will be part of each individual scheme Kori is appointed to, will provide support for community-based activities or projects aligned to Kori’s sustainability strategy, to promote inclusion and positive change, strengthen communities or safeguard the world.

Kori Construction specialises in the residential care, later life, and multiroom sectors, and currently has projects ongoing in Leicestershire, Warwickshire, Bristol, Hertfordshire, Oxfordshire, the Cotswolds, Cambridgeshire, and others.