Corby business awarded prestigious Google Premier Partner status

As one of only two Google partners in Northamptonshire to be awarded the accolade, Qoob has been officially recognised as one of Google’s top-performing digital marketing partners around the globe.

Currently headquartered in Corby with plans to move to Kettering, Qoob specialises in the Ecommerce market. The digital marketing agency prides itself on leveraging the latest technology and innovations in combination with data-driven insights to deliver targeted digital marketing strategies, tailored to suit the specific needs of its customers.

As part of the Google Partners programme, each year Google recognises the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners by awarding Premier Partner status. This status signals Qoob’s leading expertise in Google Ads, as well as the business’s ability to forge new client relationships and support client growth.

Matthew Rigby-White, CEO, Qoob said: "Achieving Google Premier Partner status is testament to the hard work of the entire team here at Qoob, and we’re over the moon to be one of only two companies in the county to have been awarded the title. We’re committed to helping our clients grow and this recognition from the Google Partners programme highlights just how successful we are in doing this. We’re proud to be a Google Premier Partner and will continue to develop our services, cementing our position as the partner of choice for businesses who are serious about fulfilling their growth potential.”