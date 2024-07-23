Corby-based Axil and Thorlux illuminate the path to total waste management excellence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a year of collaboration, Corby based Axil and Thorlux Lighting have extended their partnership, driven by a shared mission to enhance environmental performance and sustainability.

This commitment underscores their focus on reducing waste, improving recycling efforts, and minimising their impact on the environment.

Axil and Thorlux Lighting extend partnership for another two years.

A strategic pact to reduce waste and elevate recycling.

Thorlux modern 16,882 m² self-contained factory in Redditch, Worcestershire.

UK manufacturer’s carbon-neutral mission accelerates with Axil's Total waste management expertise.

Thorlux proudly manufactures over 90% of its products in the UK, reflecting its dedication to local production and a reduced carbon footprint. Together with Axil, they envision a sustainable future built on mutual values and shared goals.

This month, Thorlux had its carbon reduction plan officially validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), committing to achieve net zero status by 2040, well ahead of the UK's 2050 target.

Axil, renowned for its Total Waste Management solutions, partners with Thorlux Lighting, a division of FW Thorpe Plc. Established in 1936, Thorlux operates from a modern 16,882 m² self-contained factory in Redditch, Worcestershire. The brand is globally recognised, offering a comprehensive range of professional lighting and control systems.

Both organisations recognise the need to minimise ecological impact and are embarking on a comprehensive waste reduction strategy.

Key objectives include:

Preventing waste through enhanced recycling

Achieving recycling excellence with initiatives like cardboard and plastic baling

Eliminating landfill waste through revised processes.

Exploring returnable packaging and minimising shrink wrap and pallet usage.

Optimising metal extraction and responsible disposal of PCB boards.

Since 2012, Thorlux has been independently certified as carbon neutral and continues to exceed environmental standards. Their dedication is evident in adopting circular, sustainable production methods, self-generating renewable energy, and spearheading carbon offsetting initiatives like afforestation projects.

Axil Contract Manager, Jamie Georgiou said: “We are excited to continue our partnership with Thorlux and support their goal of achieving net zero status by 2040.

"By continually assessing waste streams and using data-driven decisions, we minimise environmental impact. We pride ourselves on excellent customer service and a collaborative approach to environmental excellence.

"Together, we are setting a new standard for sustainability in manufacturing with practical solutions for today and the future."