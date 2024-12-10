Corby-based Axil and Birmingham's Aquapak extend partnership to ‘Leave No Trace’

Aquapak, specialists in sustainable polymer technologies, and Corby-based Axil have announced an extension of their partnership for another two years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This collaboration continues to focus on achieving Zero Trace, Zero Waste through innovative recycling solutions for cardboard, metals, polymer waste, and associated by-products.· Sustainability Focus: Axil and Aquapak extend their partnership to achieve Zero Trace, Zero Waste.

· Innovative Materials: Aquapak’s Hydropol™ boosts recyclability and supports sustainable packaging globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Driving Progress: Together, they set new standards in waste management and the Circular Economy.

Aquapak is pioneering the development of new adaptive polymer-based materials for packaging.

Aquapak, based in Birmingham, is pioneering the development of new adaptive polymer-based materials for packaging. Their flagship product, Hydropol™, a biodegradable and marine safe polymer plays a key role in improving recyclability and compostability, offering scalable solutions to the challenges faced by major consumer brands in the Circular Economy. Hydropol™ is produced in the UK and shipped globally, empowering businesses to transition towards sustainable packaging options.

Hydropol , a non-toxic and marine-safe polymer, gives strengtha and barrier properties to paper whilst enabling paper mills to recover up to 100% of the paper fibre. It can do this thanks to Hydropol's ability to dissolve in the repulping process after which it degrades safely in the waste water stream.

“We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Aquapak for another two years,” says Edward Pigg, Managing Director at Axil. “This continued collaboration allows us to drive even greater progress in waste reduction and environmental performance. Together, we are making significant strides toward a sustainable, circular economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Lapping, CEO at Aquapak commented “A key part of our mission at Aquapak is developing new materials that help reduce waste and make recycling more efficient. It is vitally important therefore that we strive towards continuous improvement and Net Zero in our own operation too, and we’re confident that our partnership with Axil will help us achieve this.”

Driving progress in waste reduction and environmental performance.

This partnership builds on Axil’s extensive experience in waste management, from recycling and recovery to the handling of hazardous materials. Axil’s commitment to innovation and sustainability will be further supported by their CIWM-certified Waste Academy training, ensuring that both teams are fully equipped to achieve the ambitious sustainability goals.

This partnership enhances both companies' commitment to innovation and sustainability, setting new standards in both waste management and packaging solutions.