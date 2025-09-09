Corby baker celebrates first year in business with community events and milestone wedding cake commission

A Corby home baker who turned a lifelong passion into a business has just celebrated the first birthday of her venture, Jo’s Bakeaways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business, founded by local resident Jo Littler, offers celebration cakes, brownies, blondies, cupcakes, cookies, fudge, doughnuts and shortbread, all baked with her signature personal touch.

Jo, who has worked in the food industry for over 25 years, started Jo’s Bakeaways after encouragement from friends and family who recognised her talent. What began as a childhood hobby in the kitchen with her mum, nan and aunt has now grown into a thriving business, with Jo’s cakes and bakes becoming a fixture at local celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In August, Jo reached a major milestone when she was asked to create her first wedding cake, something she never imagined when she started out. This autumn will also see her stepping further out of her comfort zone, holding her first stall at a local shopping area.

Jo Littler Jo's Bakeaways

She said: “I’ve always loved baking, but for years I didn’t think I was good enough to turn it into a business. When my colleagues told me I should give it a go, I decided it was now or never. I put time, care and love into everything I bake, and I want each order to feel as special as the person it’s made for. Reaching my first business birthday feels like such an achievement, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Jo’s Bakeaways stands out in the local market for its individuality. No two cakes are ever made exactly the same, with each one tailored to the customer. Many of Jo’s designs draw inspiration from her family heritage, particularly her late aunt who used to make all of the celebration cakes in the family and whose food mixer Jo still uses today.

Looking ahead, Jo sees her business becoming her main source of income within the next two years, allowing her to focus on her passion for baking full-time while continuing to bring joy to the Corby community through her creations.

About Jo’s Bakeaways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo’s Bakeaways is a Corby-based home bakery founded by Jo Littler in 2024. The business offers a wide range of handmade bakes including celebration cakes, brownies, blondies, cupcakes, cookies, traybakes, fudge, doughnuts and shortbread. Each creation is made with care, love and a personal touch. For more information, visit www.josbakeaways.co.uk or follow @bakeawaysjos on Instagram and Facebook.