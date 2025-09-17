Corby and Wellingborough businesses named as semi-finalists for the 14th British Kebab Awards

Five Corby and Wellingborough businesses have been named as semi-finalists for the 14th British Kebab Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2013 by restaurateur and community campaigner Ibrahim Dogus, the awards celebrate the very best kebab restaurants and takeaways across the UK.

Now in its fourteenth year, the British Kebab Awards has become a highlight of the UK hospitality calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards recognise excellence across 20 categories, from best regional kebab restaurant to best takeaway and newcomer of the year.

Some of the semi-finalists from Wellingborough

They shine a spotlight on the restaurants, chefs and entrepreneurs who power an industry worth more than £2.8 billion annually, supporting thousands of jobs and contributing to Britain’s cultural and culinary life.

Istanbul Turkish BBQ of Cannon Street, Wellingborough, and Wellingborough Kebab House in Sheep Street are both nominated in the best delivery category.

Atoussa in New Post Office Square, Corby, is up for best kebab restaurant regional, while Millennium Pizza and Kebab in Midland Road, Wellingborough, is nominated in the best takeaway regional category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Booker Catering of Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough is nominated for the supplier and manufacturer award.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the awards, said: “The British Kebab Awards have always been about celebrating the dedication, creativity and excellence of kebab businesses across the UK.

“This year’s semi-finalists once again reflect the passion, innovation and community spirit that makes the UK’s kebab scene so remarkable.

“We look forward to seeing who will take home the honours at the ceremony in February.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s semi-finalists represent the finest establishments in their communities, recognised for their quality, innovation and commitment to customers.

Voting will continue until October 25 with the finalists announced on November 1.

The 14th British Kebab Awards ceremony will take place on February 24, 2026, in London.