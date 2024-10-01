Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An expert has shared the schemes you need to know 💷

Millions of pensioners will no longer receive the Winter Fuel Allowance this year

More than 100,000 people have signed petition calling for a reduction in MPs' expenses in response

A personal finance expert has shared the alternative support available for those struggling with bills

It comes as the energy price cap rises by 10% today (October 1)

The Government's decision to means-test the Winter Fuel Allowance for pensioners has sparked debate across the country in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previously, winter fuel payments were available to everyone above the state pension age, but as of this winter, they will be limited to those receiving pension credit or other means-tested benefits.

A personal finance expert talks about what help is out there for the 10 million pensioners that won’t qualify for the winter fuel payments this year (Photo by Adobe Stock) | Jelena - stock.adobe.com

Ministers argue the change is necessary to address a "£22 billion black hole" in public finances, which they say was left by their Tory predecessors.

But the decision has sparked uproar, with more than 100,000 people signing a petition calling for a reduction in MPs' expenses, in response to the Government moving forward with plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What do people think of the changes to the Winter Fuel Allowance?

We asked households across the country for their views on the changes. One pensioner in Liverpool said she would miss the payments, as she isn’t eligible for pension credit.

“I’m going to miss that money, I haven’t had my heating on yet,” she said.

“It’s okay saying put a blanket on and an extra sweater on, which I’ve done, but you’ve still got to move around the house.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man in Birmingham said: “I think they could have taken [the money] from elsewhere - the top 50% of owners in the country, I think they could contribute a bit more with the masses of wealth that they’ve got.

“I think it was the wrong thing to do at this point, especially as a new Government, where everyone wants them to achieve things and do better. It was an own goal for Labour.”

But another pensioner in Liverpool said she agreed with the changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s ridiculous that people who don’t need it, get it, so it’s something that needed to be sorted,” she said.

“But I think that it could have been handled a bit better. It’s going to be difficult, and people really need to claim pension credit because there’s no shame to it if you’re entitled to it.”

What alternative support is available this winter?

Personal finance expert Robyn Demming, of Raisin UK, warned that lower income families and pensioners are going to be hit by increasing energy costs, with the energy price cap rising by 10% today (October 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s going to be really important to plan for those increased costs,” she said. “Checking eligibility for the winter fuel payments will be important, so making sure you’ve applied for everything, checked all the schemes that are possible - that will also help ease that financial burden.

“Making small adjustments to your energy usage, whether that’s checking smart metres or deciding when’s best to have the energy on, is also going to be important for those in vulnerable positions.”

Robyn highlighted the Warm House Discount Scheme, Cold Weather Payments and the Household Support Fund as alternative support for energy costs, and urged households to check their eligibility for the schemes.

View the video above to watch the full interview with Robyn Demming, as she talks about what help is out there for the 10 million pensioners that won’t qualify for the winter fuel payments this year.