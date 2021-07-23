Wellingborough kebab shop up for national award

File picture

A kebab shop in Wellingborough has been named as one of Britain's best after reaching the final of a national award.

Wellingborough Kebab House in Sheep Street will compete against nine other eateries for the title of 'Just Eat Best Delivery' at the 2021 British Kebab Awards.

It's the second time they've made the final 10 - and they'll find out if they've won at an awards ceremony in London on October 26.

Kebab shop owner Murat Kaya said: "It's great to be in final - this is our second final.

"Hopefully this time with the support of our customers we will win that award."

Wellingborough Kebab House is one of just three kebab eateries to represent Northamptonshire at the finals.

Truva Charcoal Grill & Bar, in Towcester, is up for the 'Best Kebab Restaurant Regional' award.

And Alacati Grill - Turkish & Mediterranean Cuisine, in Daventry, will compete for the 'Best Newcomer Restaurant in London/Outside London' award.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards and director of the recently formed Kebab Alliance, said: “Kebab eateries are a key part of the local community and it’s great to see so many entries at the end of a year that has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector.

"Getting to the shortlist is a real achievement given the competition across the country and all outlets should be rightly proud.