Weetabix workers at Burton Latimer to stage 24-hour walkout

The Weetabix plant at Burton Latimer

An 'on-off' strike at Weetabix' s Burton Latimer plant is back on - with workers set to walk out this evening (Monday).

Strike action had been threatened and then called off twice in recent weeks as talks with managers continued over pay.

But it looks like those talks have failed for now.

Union Usdaw says its members at the Weetabix AP4 plant, which produces cereal bars, have rejected a company offer intended to resolve the dispute and will start a 24-hour stoppage from 7pm today (Monday, August 16).

Usdaw area organiserEd Leach said: “During the last fortnight we have called off strike action twice to allow for further talks and for the company to make an offer.

"The offer was put to a ballot which concluded today. The majority of our members rejected the company’s offer therefore strike action will take place at 7pm today.