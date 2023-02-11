Valentine's Day is perfect chance to support independent businesses in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden

Let’s show some love for the independents doing great business on our doorstep

Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to support local independent businesses if you’re in need of a last minute gift for a loved one.

At a time when businesses have survived Covid and then had to contend with a cost of living crisis, our support is really important for the independents in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.

So if you need a present or are looking for inspiration for where to take someone special for a treat on Tuesday (February 14), look no further!

We’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite independents from across the north of the county – among them you will find somewhere to buy flowers, cards, a range of gifts and even some environmentally friendly products.

There’s also details of a new bar which has opened just in time for Valentine’s Day so it could be the perfect place to go if you love cocktails.

Scroll down to check out our list of lovely local businesses who would love to have your custom not only this month, but throughout the rest of the year too.

1 . Let's show some love for local independents this Valentine's Day Lily Rose Floral Design opened in Higham Ferrers late last year and will almost certainly be busy preparing bouquets of flowers for customers ahead of Valentine's Day

2 . Let's show some love for our independents this Valentine's Day Mooch at Rushden Lakes is perfect for finding 'treats and treasures' for that special person in your life

3 . Let's show some love for our independents this Valentine's Day If you pop into Mochaberry at Nene Court in Wellingborough, you'll be able to choose from a range of 'carefully selected shabby chic, country and vintage style gifts and homeware along with a selection of gorgeous cards'

4 . Let's show some love for local independents this Valentine's Day If you love gin, Warner's has a varied selection to choose from with all their spirits distilled on the family farm in Harrington near Rothwell. Their gin is sold in local shops, including at Beckworth Emporium in Mears Ashby