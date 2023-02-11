Valentine's Day is perfect chance to support independent businesses in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden
Let’s show some love for the independents doing great business on our doorstep
Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to support local independent businesses if you’re in need of a last minute gift for a loved one.
At a time when businesses have survived Covid and then had to contend with a cost of living crisis, our support is really important for the independents in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden.
So if you need a present or are looking for inspiration for where to take someone special for a treat on Tuesday (February 14), look no further!
We’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite independents from across the north of the county – among them you will find somewhere to buy flowers, cards, a range of gifts and even some environmentally friendly products.
There’s also details of a new bar which has opened just in time for Valentine’s Day so it could be the perfect place to go if you love cocktails.
Scroll down to check out our list of lovely local businesses who would love to have your custom not only this month, but throughout the rest of the year too.