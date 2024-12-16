Uber NHS discount: how to claim free Christmas Day Uber Eats delivery and taxi rides - who is eligible?
- Uber is offering free rides and meals to NHS and HSC workers this Christmas
- The initiative aims to support healthcare staff working over the festive season
- Eligible workers can claim complimentary rides and food vouchers for specific dates
- The scheme has been a yearly tradition since 2017
Nurses and midwives across the UK are once again being offered free rides and meals this Christmas
Ride-hailing and food delivery company Uber has announced it will provide NHS and Health and Social Care (HSC) workers with two complimentary £10 rides to or from work on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
These workers will also receive a £10 Uber Eats voucher to use on the same days. Uber UKs general manager Andrew Brem, said the promotion was a gesture of gratitude to healthcare workers and a way to help make their holiday shifts “a bit more manageable.”
But how exactly can nurses and midwives claim their free journeys and meals, and who is the scheme open to?
Who is eligible?
The initiative, which has been running annually since 2017, is available to anyone with an NHS or HSC email address.
Brem said: “We are deeply grateful to the incredible NHS staff who selflessly dedicate themselves during the festive season, often putting others’ needs ahead of their own.
“By providing complimentary rides and meals, we hope to support these heroes as they continue to care for the ones we love.”
How to claim
To take part, eligible workers must link their NHS or HSC email to an Uber account by 11.59pm on Friday 20 December.
Promo codes for the free rides and food vouchers will then be sent via email, allowing health service staff to enjoy this festive gesture of appreciation.
