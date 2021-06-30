Tesco plans for Finedon store

Plans have gone in for signs there

By Sam Wildman
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 7:30 am
The Tesco sign plan for Finedon.

A Tesco Express is on the cards for Finedon after the retail giant put in plans for store signs there.

The major retailer has indicated its intent to open a convenience store in plans submitted to North Northamptonshire Council.

They have put in an application for store signs for a Tesco Express in Irthlingborough Road, on a site which will be known as the Parkwell Local Centre, near curry house Kohinoor.

Where the store would be.

Marketing material advertising other retail units at the Parkwell Local Centre say the site has been 'pre-let' to Tesco.

Drawings submitted to planning officers say the store will have an ATM outside.

A gantry plan submitted as part of the application suggests it will have a bakery and a Costa Express inside.

It is not yet known when the store could open or how many jobs it could create.

Tesco has not responded to the Northants Telegraph's request for a comment.

The nearest Tescos to Finedon are currently the Express store in Irthlingborough and stores in Wellingborough.

