Despite a decrease from last year, energy costs still strain finances

Heat Pumps UK provides insights on avoiding common summer energy mistakes

They provide some top tips on finding affordable ways to stay cool during the hottest months

Small changes in daily habits can lead to significant energy savings

As we move into the hottest months of summer (though the famously changeable British weather might suggest otherwise), everyone is looking for affordable ways to stay cool.

Although energy prices have decreased compared to last year, they still put a strain on our finances. Naturally, we're all seeking ways to save money.

To help with this, we consulted an energy expert at Heat Pumps UK to highlight common mistakes that lead to higher energy bills during summer.

Leaving technology appliances on or on standby

TVs, laptops, and gaming consoles all emit heat when they’re on and even on standby mode. To maintain a cool room temperature and save money on your energy bill, switching off any unused electronics is a must.

“It's best to unplug appliances you're not using as they still use energy and give off heat even on standby, says the expert.

Using the tumble dryer

Cracking open the tumble dryer is the easy option, but it's a real waste of money during summer. Hanging the washing up might be a bit of a faff, but it’ll save you a few pounds.

Sticking on the tumble dryer is likely the biggest culprit for soaring energy bills in the summer. You really don't need it most days – maybe just a few times throughout the season," says the expert.

Wasting hot water

Wasting hot water is a surefire way to see your energy bills rise. Around 18% of a typical household's energy use comes from heating water, so every drop counts.

“Everyday habits like lingering in the shower, boiling a full kettle for a single brew, or a massive pot for a couple of veggies add up,” says the expert.

Leaving lights blazing

With summer's longer daylight hours, there's less need to rely on artificial lighting. Flicking on the lights might seem harmless, but it adds up. Not only are you using extra electricity, which can bump up your bills, but some traditional bulbs also generate heat.

“Traditional light bulbs waste about 90% of their energy generating heat instead of light,” warns the expert.

Switch to low-energy bulbs or LEDs which are much more energy-efficient than traditional incandescents. They use less electricity and give off far less heat. Also, remember to fling your blinds open in the evening to make the most of the natural daylight.”

Using fans wrong

Fans are a heatwave essential, but many folks get them wrong. They circulate the air, creating a cooling breeze, but they don’t cool the room temperature.

“A big mistake people make with fans is leaving windows open. This lets hot air in, which, in turn, raises the room temperature and the fan simply keeps moving warm air around,” explains the expert.

"A bowl of ice in front of your fan can create a cooler breeze and help you make the most out of your fan," suggests the expert.

We hope these tips help you stay cool and save money this summer. Have any additional tricks or experiences to share? We'd love to hear from you! Drop your thoughts, questions, and suggestions in the comments section.