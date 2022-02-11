Refill station and free water top-ups part of major new look for Thrapston supermarket
The Co-op is being given an overhaul
Thrapston's Co-op store is in line for a major upgrade.
Bosses at Central England Co-op in Oundle Road are currently transforming the store ahead of a relaunch next month.
Features inside will include a zero-waste refill station and new self-checkout tills
Improvements are also being made externally including a resurfaced car park with wider parking spaces and a free bicycle repair station and seating for the local community
Work is progressing on site, and it is planned that the store will relaunch on Friday, March 4, with changes set to include:
A zero-waste refill station in partnership with Suma Wholefoods, offering products such as oats, porridge, rice and dried fruit as part of long-term efforts to cut down on plastic packaging and waste
All new eco-friendly refrigeration and lighting, a recycle station and free water refills
New features including self-checkout tills
Resurfaced car park with wider parking spaces and a free bicycle repair station and seating for the local community
The investment in the Thrapston store comes after almost half a million pounds was invested in Central England Co-op in Northamptonshire last year, with refits of stores in Kettering, Desborough and Moulton.
Oundle Road Store Manager Paul Carvell said: “We are delighted to have seen our store chosen for such a significant transformation which will make a huge difference to the shopping experience for our customers and members and create a store fit for the future we can all be proud of.
“We are really excited about the new features which are being added to the store, as well as some fantastic new ranges which I’m sure will be really popular with our shoppers.
“Unfortunately, there has had to be some disruption taking place due to the scale of the works including a short closure and I would like to thank our wonderful community in Thrapston for their patience. I’m sure once they see the result of the transformation, they will agree with us that it will have all been worth it.”