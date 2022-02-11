Refill station and free water top-ups part of major new look for Thrapston supermarket

The Thrapston Central England Co-op in Oundle Road before work on the transformation began. The new look will be unveiled on Friday, March 4.

Thrapston's Co-op store is in line for a major upgrade.

Bosses at Central England Co-op in Oundle Road are currently transforming the store ahead of a relaunch next month.

Features inside will include a zero-waste refill station and new self-checkout tills

Improvements are also being made externally including a resurfaced car park with wider parking spaces and a free bicycle repair station and seating for the local community

Work is progressing on site, and it is planned that the store will relaunch on Friday, March 4, with changes set to include:

A zero-waste refill station in partnership with Suma Wholefoods, offering products such as oats, porridge, rice and dried fruit as part of long-term efforts to cut down on plastic packaging and waste

All new eco-friendly refrigeration and lighting, a recycle station and free water refills

New features including self-checkout tills

Resurfaced car park with wider parking spaces and a free bicycle repair station and seating for the local community

The investment in the Thrapston store comes after almost half a million pounds was invested in Central England Co-op in Northamptonshire last year, with refits of stores in Kettering, Desborough and Moulton.

Oundle Road Store Manager Paul Carvell said: “We are delighted to have seen our store chosen for such a significant transformation which will make a huge difference to the shopping experience for our customers and members and create a store fit for the future we can all be proud of.

“We are really excited about the new features which are being added to the store, as well as some fantastic new ranges which I’m sure will be really popular with our shoppers.