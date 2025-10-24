The retailer is bringing back its hugely popular Halloween giveaway 👻

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poundstretcher is giving away free £10 vouchers to shoppers this weekend across the UK

The Mega Halloween Giveaway runs on Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26 in all stores

One shopper will be chosen at random every hour at the tills to win a £10 voucher

Staff will be dressing up and stores stocked with Halloween items starting from 99p

The retailer says the giveaway is a fun way to thank customers and celebrate Halloween

Savvy shoppers heading to one bargain chain this weekend could be in for a Halloween treat, with the retailer set to hand out free £10 vouchers in stores across the UK.

Poundstretcher is running its Mega Halloween Giveaway on Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26, with lucky customers randomly chosen at the tills to receive a £10 voucher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners will be announced through the in-store radio every hour during opening times, giving shoppers multiple chances to snag some free spending money.

Poundstretcher said the event has been “scarily popular” in previous years, and is bringing it back to mark Halloween 2025 in style.

A woman waits outside a branch of Poundstretcher near Lewisham high street in London in 2012. The retailer is giving away free £10 vouchers to shoppers this weekend across the UK (Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images) | Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Chief executive Andy Atkinson said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back our Mega Halloween Giveaway. It’s a fantastic way to thank our customers, spread some fun, and give people even more value when they shop with us.”

The retailer has also gone all-in on spooky season, with staff dressing up in Halloween costumes throughout the weekend and stores stocked with hundreds of themed products — many starting from just 99p.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers can expect shelves full of affordable Halloween essentials, from Eyeball Lollies and Zombie Brains sweets to Glow-in-the-Dark Skull Masks and Spooky Gel Window Stickers.

How to get a Poundstretcher voucher

To be in with a chance of winning one of the £10 vouchers, customers simply need to make a purchase in-store during the giveaway weekend.

Each hour, one shopper will be selected at random at the checkout, meaning the more stores visited (or the longer you stay browsing), the better your odds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The promotion applies to Poundstretcher branches nationwide, so bargain hunters across the UK can take part.

With household budgets under pressure, the chance to grab a free £10 to spend on Halloween decorations, homeware or everyday essentials is likely to prove a monster hit.

Are you looking to celebrate Halloween, but are worried about the strain it might have on your finances? Check out my 7 ‘spooktacular’ budget-friendly Halloween ideas for families - from DIY costumes to movie nights.