Popular Kettering cafe moving to bigger premises to keep up with demand

Tony outside Kafe Bloc's new home.

A quirky independent cafe in Kettering is proving so popular it will be moving to a larger unit a few doors away to keep up with demand.

Kafe Bloc opened in Piccadilly Buildings in Sheep Street in 2012 and has been a hit with town residents ever since.

Last year its deli equivalent, Deli Bloc, opened two doors away with Bladez Hair Studio sandwiched between the two units.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deli Bloc and, right, Kafe Bloc's new home

But later this month both the cafe and the deli will be side by side and operating as one when Kafe Bloc moves three doors down into a bigger unit last used by fashion boutique Mary & Me.

Tony Bagshaw, owner of Kafe Bloc, said: "We are so excited to be moving into a larger unit.

"We frequently have to turn customers away during peak times as we don’t have enough room.

"The new place will allow us to seat more people as well as expanding the kitchen so we can keep up with demand."

During the move Deli Bloc, which sells local produce, pies, cakes and more, will remain open but Kafe Bloc will have to close from November 16 to allow equipment to be moved.

They hope it will open again in its new unit on November 23, just in time for Kettering's big Christmas lights switch-on.

During the Covid pandemic Tony supplied groceries and essentials through Kafe Bloc, offering a click and collect and delivery service to those who were vulnerable or self-isolating.