Plenty of interest as former Kettering nightclub building goes up for sale

A historic former Kettering nightclub building has gone up for sale – and there’s been plenty of interest so far.

A £650,000 price tag has been put on the Dalkeith Place site, which was home to The Loft nightclub, Abacus and Cheers Bar until they suddenly closed in August.

Mark Budworth, director at agents Eddisons which incorporates Budworth Hardcastle, think it’s unlikely to remain as a nightclub.

But he said they’ve already had interest from a number of potential buyers.

He said: "It's one of Kettering town centre's most prominent buildings and it's got a lot of history.

"We have had a lot of interest and everything from leisure operators look at it to people looking to put retail downstairs and residential above."

The site opened as the Cross Keys cafe in 1880 before becoming a furniture store and then an indoor market.

It was home to two restaurants before turning into O’Malley’s Irish pub in 1997 and then becoming the nightspots, with The Loft welcoming grime star Stormzy in 2015.

When their closure was announced last year it was branded a ‘sad day for the town’.

Mr Budworth said that, while the property is up for sale, they are not ruling out it being let and that it would be great to get a real draw to the town there.

He said: "There's a lot of residential properties in the town centre so something that serves these people would be fantastic.

"There are enquiries from these sectors so we are keeping our fingers crossed."