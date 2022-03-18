Piri piri chicken shop plan for Kettering's town centre

A national takeaway chain which specialises in piri piri chicken has revealed plans to open a branch in Kettering.

Pepe's is looking to bring its flame-grilled wings and strips to an empty unit in Dalkeith Place, in a move which could create 16 jobs.

They want to convert a former convenience store, between the Earl of Dalkeith and a recently-closed Betfred, and hope to open seven days a week.

Pepe's hopes to open in this unit.

The chain, which has 150 stores around the UK, sells chicken in a variety of six marinades ranging in spicy heat from mango and lime to 'extreme'.

If approved it would be their second store in Northamptonshire, with the other in Northampton's Wellingborough Road.

Plans submitted to North Northamptonshire Council say the restaurant would provide a 'family-friendly dining experience' and would have a 'modern, elegant appearance'.

A planning statement said: "The proposed change of use would be beneficial for the local community as it would provide them with healthy grilled food.

"The proposed restaurant will help regenerate the current building and help inject money back into the community by providing jobs to locals and providing a healthy option of food.

"The existing site is currently vacant. The proposal will promote an international food brand and become one of 150 stores serving a healthy option of food.

"The business’ reputation is bound to improve the economy of the surrounding area as it will bring more job opportunities to work for the locals."