New look for Kettering pub after major refurb

A Kettering pub boss says he’s delighted with the venue’s fresh new look after a two-week refurbishment.

The Briars in Brambleside is open for business after a major remodel having been redecorated, with new furniture.

Staff and locals celebrated the refreshed look when the pub, part of the Sizzling group, resumed serving guests this month.

General manager Ross Chapman said: “Bringing the new look Briars to Kettering is really exciting for the whole team. At the Briars we want to offer great food and great value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new look dining destination that does that in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.

“We’re so pleased at how brilliant the Briars looks following the refurbishment...we’re looking forward to continuing to support the local community by raising money for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire air ambulance with our collection boxes.”

Five new jobs have been created at the pub after the refurb.

