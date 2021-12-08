New look for Kettering pub after major refurb

The Warren has a new look

A Kettering pub has a new look after a six-figure refurb - becoming one of just a handful of Hungry Horse venues with a bespoke outdoor sports screening area.

The Warren in Stamford Road reopened last month after a temporary closure so workers could give it a makeover.

It now has new decor and has been upgraded with an outdoor garden, complete with a sheltered and heated drinking and dining area, decorated with festoon lighting.

Their seating area has been expanded for enhanced sports viewing and, following the works, the pub is one of only four Hungry Horses in the UK to install a bespoke, outdoor sports screening area with a large football-shaped shelter.

They also have a brand new menu and a new drinks selection.

Callum King, general manager of The Warren, said: “We’re delighted to reopen our doors to customers and showcase the revamp of both inside and outside the pub.

"Everything that made this pub great is now even better, especially with the enhancement of our existing sports offering.

“We’re excited for guests to dive straight into our new menu and upcoming seasonal events, as well as enjoying some of the old classics that are much-loved among our regulars.”

In the run up to Christmas the pub will be hosting a Christmas Market from December 17 to 19 with a variety of stalls of Christmas films and food and drinks.

