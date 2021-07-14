New Kettering village pub is keeping it local

Inside The Pig & Waffle.

A new pub in a village near Kettering has promised to champion Northamptonshire's quality produce after opening its doors to customers.

The Pig & Waffle in Grafton Underwood opened last month on the site of the former Sage & Brooke restaurant with a garden kiosk, The Pig Pen, opening last week.

It's Northamptonshire pub company The Greedy Gordons Pub Group's second local with a third, The Snooty Fox in nearby Lowick, set to open this summer.

Greedy Gordons Group co-owners Richard Gordon and Sonya Harvey outside The Pig & Waffle

Owners Richard Gordon and Sonya Harvey have run the award-winning Red Lion in Cranford for the past four years and now they're expanding elsewhere in the north of the county.

Richard, who won an achiever of the year award in the Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2020/21, said: “We are thrilled to have finally been able to open the doors to The Pig & Waffle and The Pig Pen.

"We can’t wait for people to come and experience the venues for themselves.

"They offer a perfect place for people to kick back and relax and a warm welcome and wonderful experience awaits.”

The Pig & Waffle in Grafton Underwood.

The Pig & Waffle and The Pig Pen have created about 20 new jobs for the community.

They hope the pub, which has undergone an extensive refurbishment, will become a village hub for locals to meet throughout the day as well as attracting visitors from surrounding areas.

Their dishes are crafted from quality produce from many Northamptonshire suppliers including free range eggs from Station Farm in Finedon, coffee from The Roastery in Wellingborough and beers from the Potbelly Brewery in Kettering.

The pub is open from 10am daily and offers brunches, lunches, evening tapas and drinks.

The Pig Pen garden

Brunch options include steak and eggs as well as a confit duck leg with a fried duck egg and black pudding.

With waffle in the pub's name there's also a selection of sweet and savoury waffles, including a BBQ pulled pork and poached egg waffle and an Italian meringue and pineapple option.

And evening tapas dishes include British and Mediterranean options such as fritto misto, chorizo in cider, a Brigstock kofta and a Northants cheese board.

The pub's kiosk is a pit stop for walkers, cyclists, dog owners, locals and tourists to enjoy a coffee and cake, Riverside Dairy ice cream or an alcoholic drink in 'tranquil' surroundings. A range of energy products and accessories for cyclists are also on offer.

Head chef at The Pig & Waffle is Helen Pizzey, who worked at the now-closed Highgate House Hotel in Creaton for nine years. Born in Kettering, Helen is passionate about The Pig & Waffle’s range of gluten-free dishes.