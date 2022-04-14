New Kettering restaurant will have adult ball pit bar

Drinks with a difference will be on the menu in Kettering when a new restaurant with an adult ball pit bar opens this month.

Nova is set to open its doors in Rockingham Road, in the former Mu Mu unit, on April 29.

The restaurant will sell sushi, yakitori sticks, tacos, burgers and tapas and there will be a wine and cocktail lounge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signs have gone up for Nova.

And a ‘VIP area’ will have an adult ball pit – which Nova say is Northamptonshire’s first adult ball pit bar.

Owners were tight-lipped for now when approached for comment by the Northants Telegraph but said there will be live DJ sets on Fridays and Saturdays.

Nova’s website describes the venue as a ‘see-and-be-seen’ wine bar, cocktail lounge and restaurant and a destination to ‘enjoy a wonderful night-time experience’.

It says: “We pride ourselves on superb service, exclusive ambience, first class drinks, cuisine and unparalleled entertainment in our elegant interior."