New 24-hour gym opening soon near Kettering supermarket

Work is ongoing at the new gym

A Northamptonshire businessman will open a new 24-hour gym near a Kettering supermarket later this year.

Dan Lord will be the owner of Anytime Fitness Kettering, which is set to open its doors in mid-December having been given planning permission in 2018.

The health club will breathe new life into the vacant former garden centre building behind the Asda supermarket in Northfield Avenue and has created a number of jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An example of how the fitness club will look.

As well as round the clock access it will offer state-of-the-art equipment, group exercise classes and health and wellbeing support from coaches.

Mr Lord, who was born and raised in the county, is a former member of the military and formerly worked as a business consultant.

He said his time working with adult social care organisations has been a key inspiration for his decision to open his own health club.

He said: “I’m delighted to be able to open an Anytime Fitness in Kettering and support the local community with their health goals.

Dan Lord

"There’s been tireless work going on in the background since planning permission was granted to get us to where we are now and I’m excited to soon be able to welcome people from Kettering into our club.

“Working closely with adult care organisations has allowed me to see first-hand the benefits of staying healthy and active and it’s going to be incredibly rewarding to see local people achieve their goals with us.

"We want to put community at the heart of everything we do and as we lead up to our opening, you can expect to see lots of free and fun events which we’ll be putting on in the area.”

The club will have dedicated cardio, free weights and functional training areas, as well as a group exercise studio to cater for all types of exercise.

Its connected cardio equipment even gives users the chance to enjoy their favourite Netflix shows as they train.

Visitors to the club will be able to park for free, with the club having 26 dedicated car park spaces for its members.