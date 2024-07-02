Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Netflix subs have changed a lot since it first launched 😵

Netflix users warned prices are ‘expected’ to rise again.

Streamer introduced a cheaper ad-supported version last year.

Analysts are unsure on how much Netflix prices could rise in 2024.

Netflix prices are “expected” to rise yet again this year. Analysts have predicted the streaming giant will hike the monthly cost of your packages in the near future, although details are yet to be confirmed.

It would be the latest in an increasingly steady series of price changes that have hit subscribers through the years. The cost of living crisis has made us all more aware of how much we are forking out each month for services like Netflix.

If the streaming service is set to raise prices yet again, it got us wondering what the current monthly cost looks like compared to when it first launched in the UK. Join us in a trip down memory lane and see how Netflix prices have changed through the years.

How much did Netflix cost at first?

The streaming giant feels like an ubiquitous part of our lives in the year 2024, so it can be hard to remember a time before the Tun Dum and binge-watching TV shows in one go on a weekend. But it is only just over 12 years ago that Netflix actually arrived on our shores.

The streamer famously started life over in the United States as a DVD-by-mail rental service in the late 1990s. It was even offered to Blockbuster to buy at the start of the 21st century - but we all know how that story ends!

Netflix prices have changed a lot in 12 years. | Getty Images

Netflix as we all know it now, a streaming service with a library of shows and films to pick-and-mix, launched in America in 2007. However it wasn’t until 9 January 2012 that the platform came to the UK.

It originally cost £5.99 (or 6.99 EURO in Ireland) per month with a free-trial when you first signed up. This writer remembers using Netflix in the summer of 2012 because it was the easiest way to watch Breaking Bad and not end up with 1,000 computer viruses.

When was the first price hike?

It was little over two years after Netflix first launched in the UK before its first price hike. In spring of 2014, the streamer announced that prices would be jumping from £5.99 a month to £6.99 for new customers.

However if you were an existing subscriber, the price hike was pushed back two years. The pricing change came following Netflix’s first jumps into the world of original programming with House of Cards and Orange is the New Black.

If users were okay with lower SD (standard definition) they could still get Netflix for £5.99.

How much does Netflix cost in 2024?

The streamer has continued to hike prices in the 10 years since it first announced the price jump for UK subscribers. Customers also have a multitude of options depending on their budget.

The current prices and packages for Netflix UK are:

Standard with adverts - £4.99/ month

Standard - £10.99/ month (extra member slots can be added for £4.99 each / month)

Premium - £17.99/ month (extra member slots can be added for £4.99 each / month)

So if you subscribed to Netflix at launch in 2012 and still have a standard subscription, you are now paying £5 more per month (£60 per year) more in 2024. For those who moved up to the premium package they are paying £12 more than 12 years ago.

If you are willing to put up with adverts while watching Netflix, you can actually pay £1 per month less than you would have when the streaming service launched in the UK.

Timeline of Netflix price rises

2012 - Netflix launches in UK - price £5.99/ month

2014 - first UK price change - new customers pay £6.99/ month

2016 - Netflix hikes price for basic users - £7.49/ month

2017 - Standard and premium packages go up - £7.99/ month and £9.99/ month

2019 - Prices are increased for UK users - £8.99/ month for standard and £11.99/ month for premium

2021 - Netflix raises prices for first time during pandemic - £9.99/ month for standard and £13.99/ month for premium

2022 - Basic plan sees increase - £5.99/ month to £6.99/month, while standard and premium prices also rise

2023 - Ad-tier added and prices rise to current levels - £4.99/ month, £10.99/ month and £17.99/ month

Could Netflix prices rise this year?

Unfortunately for customers it sounds like the streaming service could hike its prices yet again in the United States. Analysts at UBS Securities are predicting a price rise for 2024, but it is not yet confirmed and it is not known if it will be a worldwide change or just in America - so we will keep you posted.

UBS analysts led by John Hodulik wrote in February: “We expect to see rate increases this year.” No plans have been announced by Netflix, but executives have said rate increases are on the table, Variety reports.