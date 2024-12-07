Check your tickets now – you might be a winner 🎟️

Many National Lottery prizes go unclaimed, with lucky tickets left forgotten

Winners have up to 180 days (6 months) to claim their prizes before they expire

Prizes under £500 can be claimed in-store, while larger prizes can be claimed online or by phone

Some major unclaimed prizes include multiple £1 million EuroMillions tickets and Set For Life prizes

Check your tickets – you could be sitting on a life-changing amount of money!

Many people fantasise about hitting the National Lottery jackpot, but what if you’ve already won and don’t even realise it?

It’s more common than you might think for lottery prizes to go unclaimed. Winners typically have up to six months to come forward, yet countless lucky tickets remain forgotten.

That winning ticket might be tucked away in your wallet, hidden in a bag, or sitting unnoticed in an online account. Check the list below - you could be sitting on a life-changing prize!

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

A mystery Northamptonshire woman won £1 million on The National Lottery.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets and petrol stations.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

A Millionaire Maker winner is out there, with this winning ticket having been drawn on 3 September.

The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in the London Borough of Lambeth - needs to claim it by 2 March 2025.

Euromillions - £1m

A second would-be millionaire is yet to come forward. The draw in question took place on 4 October, and the lucky ticket holder has until 2 April 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Metropolitan Borough of Bury.

Euromillions - £1m

A third would-be millionaire is still ‘at large’. The draw in question took place on 18 October, and the lucky ticket holder has until 16 April 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Swansea area.

Euromillions - £1m

A fourth Euromillions ticket is out there. The draw in question took place on 5 November, and the lucky ticket holder has until 4 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Thanet area.

Euromillions - £1m

A fifth and final Euromillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on 19 November, and the lucky ticket holder has until 18 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Winchester area.

Set For Life - £10,000 every month for 30 years

A Match 5 + Life Ball prize ticket with the numbers 2, 11, 29, 37, 45 (Life Ball 6) was drawn on 24 October and purchased in Sevenoaks. The ticket holder has until 22 April 2025 to claim their prize.

Set For Life - £10,000 every month for 1 year

A Match 5 + Life Ball prize ticket with the numbers 5, 14, 22, 33, 44, (Life Ball 5) was drawn on 4 November and purchased in Buckinghamshire. The ticket holder has until 3 May 2025 to claim their prize.

Have you checked your lottery tickets recently? Don’t miss out on a potential fortune! If you’ve found an unclaimed prize or want to share your lottery experiences, drop a comment.