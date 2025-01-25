Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You could be sitting on a hidden fortune - check your old lottery tickets 🤑

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of pounds in National Lottery prizes go unclaimed each year

Winners have 180 days (six months) to claim their prizes before they're forfeited

Current unclaimed tickets include Euromillions, Lotto and Set For Life prizes worth up to £1 million or more

Winning tickets may be forgotten in wallets, bags or online accounts - check yours now!

Missed prizes are redirected to support National Lottery Projects across the UK

Millions of people dream of winning the National Lottery jackpot - but what if you already have and don’t even know it?

Unclaimed lottery prizes are surprisingly common. With winners typically having up to six months to claim their prize, countless winning tickets remain unnoticed or forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That life-changing ticket could be hidden in your wallet, lost in a bag or sitting untouched in an online account. Take a moment to check the list below - you could be holding the key to a fortune!

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets and petrol stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

A Millionaire Maker winner is out there, with this winning ticket having been drawn on 3 September.

The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in the London Borough of Lambeth - needs to claim it by 2 March 2025.

Euromillions - £1m

A second would-be millionaire is yet to come forward. The draw in question took place on 4 October, and the lucky ticket holder has until 2 April 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Metropolitan Borough of Bury.

Euromillions - £1m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third would-be millionaire is still ‘at large’. The draw in question took place on 18 October, and the lucky ticket holder has until 16 April 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Swansea area.

Euromillions - £1m

A fourth Euromillions ticket is out there. The draw in question took place on 5 November, and the lucky ticket holder has until 4 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Thanet area.

Euromillions - £1m

A fifth Euromillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on 19 November, and the lucky ticket holder has until 18 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Winchester area.

Euromillions - £1m

A sixth Euromillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on 6 December, and the lucky ticket holder has until 4 June 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the London Borough of Hillingdon.

Euromillions - £1m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A seventh millionaire is yet to come forward. The draw in question took place on 27 December, and the lucky ticket holder has until 25 June 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in Wiltshire.

Euromillions - £137,981.30

A eighth Euromillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on 31 December, and the lucky ticket holder has until 29 May 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the District of Huntingdonshire.

Lotto - £1m

More millionaires await, this time through the more traditional ‘Lotto’ arm of the National Lottery’s games. The first unclaimed ticket was drawn on 7 December, with the numbers 9, 12, 14, 26, 35, 42 (Bonus 18), and was purchased in Sefton.

The lucky ticket holder has until 5 June 2025 to come forward.

Lotto - £1m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second Lotto millionaire bought their ticket in Buckinghamshire, for the draw that took place on 14 December.

The unclaimed ticket won with the numbers 1, 11, 12, 17, 19, 54 (Bonus 3), and the holder has until 12 June 2025 to come forward.

Set For Life - £10,000 every month for 30 years

A Match 5 + Life Ball prize ticket with the numbers 2, 11, 29, 37, 45 (Life Ball 6) was drawn on 24 October and purchased in Sevenoaks. The ticket holder has until 22 April 2025 to claim their prize.

Have you ever checked an old lottery ticket and discovered you were a winner? Or do you have any tips for keeping track of your tickets and claiming prizes? Share your stories and advice in the comments.