Every year, millions in National Lottery prizes go unclaimed, not because the money vanishes, but because winners don’t know they’ve won.

Life-changing tickets can be forgotten in coat pockets, lost between sofa cushions, or buried in unopened emails, while their owners remain unaware of the fortune waiting for them.

One of those unclaimed jackpots could be yours. With several major prizes still up for grabs, take a moment to check the list below, sometimes, a single overlooked ticket is all it takes to change your life.

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If no valid claim is made within the deadline, the prize money - along with any interest it accrues - goes towards funding National Lottery Projects across the UK.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets, and petrol stations.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online. For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Current unclaimed National Lottery prizes

Lotto - £1m

Someone became a millionaire in the May 24 Lotto draw with the numbers 9, 12, 13, 26, 38, 40, (Bonus 4) — but they haven’t come forward yet. The winning ticket was bought in Birmingham, and the prize must be claimed by November 20.

EuroMillions - £124,791.30

A EuroMillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on August 8, and the lucky ticket holder has until February 2, 2026 to come forward. The ticket was bought in the Cotswolds.

EuroMillions - £1m

A second EuroMillions prize from the August 15 draw is still unclaimed. The winning ticket was bought in Birmingham, and the lucky ticket-holder has until February 11, 2026 to come forward and claim their prize.

