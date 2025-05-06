Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A TikTok user spent £1.7k on scratchcards in a bid to hit it big 👀

TikToker Jax spent £1.7k on National Lottery’s Millionaire Maker Scratchcards

He aimed for the £1 million prize, but ended up with a £580 loss

Jax shared his journey on TikTok, highlighting the reality of scratchcard gambling

His experiment showed the odds are stacked against players, with most cards losing

Jax urged viewers to avoid scratchcards, emphasising the risks of gambling

One man’s TikTok challenge to make himself a millionaire has shone a light on what Brits can truly expect to win from scratchcards.

TikTok user Jax set out to beat the odds on National Lottery’s Millionaire Maker Scratchcards, spending £600 in one go on 120 tickets in the hope of landing the elusive £1 million prize.

But what started as a tongue-in-cheek challenge quickly turned into a cautionary tale about the allure - and cost - of scratchcard gambling.

Armed with odds of 1 in 3.03 to win something, Jax teased viewers with the caption, “Can’t believe how much I won,” before launching into his scratchathon.

(Photo: NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

This wasn't Jax's first dip into scratchcard waters, having already spent £1,100 on similar efforts over the past two months.

“Let’s hope the first one is a winner,” he said. “The answer to that is no… let’s hope there aren’t too many more like this.”

As the piles of discarded cards grew - the stack of losers dwarfing the winners - Jax used the opportunity to issue a clear message: “Stay away from the Scratchcards—you think you’re going to win, but you’re just not. Please don’t gamble.”

His latest £600 spree ended with just £360 in winnings - a £240 loss. Over the course of this challenge and his previous two, Jax has spent a total £1,700, and had £1,120 returned. A £580 shortfall.

One commenter said, “They are terrible things. I used to spend at least a tenner per day buying them. Haven’t bought one since 1st January. Been putting £10 per day in a tin. Christmas sorted.”

Another reflected: “I used to work in a Spar shop at uni. Watching people waste hundreds on lottery taught me all I needed to know.”

Others didn’t mince words: “Poor man’s tax,” one wrote. “Same as any gambling, the house always wins,” said another.

Despite framing his efforts with humour, Jax’s videos offer a stark reminder: the odds are rarely in your favour - and the cost can quietly stack up.

Organisations like GambleAware offer free, confidential help and resources for anyone affected by gambling-related issues. You can visit their website at gambleaware.org.uk or call their helpline at 0808 8020 133 for advice and support.