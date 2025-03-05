The retailer is boosting staff wages in the face of rising costs 💰

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M&S is raising pay for 50,000 shop workers in line with the UK’s minimum wage increase

In-store assistants will see a 5% pay rise to £12.60 an hour, while London staff and managers will also receive increases

The retailer is investing £95 million to fund the wage hikes, following similar moves by Sainsbury’s and Lidl

M&S CEO Stuart Machin warned of rising costs due to minimum wage increases and higher national insurance contributions

Despite financial pressures, M&S says it remains committed to supporting its staff with competitive pay and benefits

A major UK retailer has announced that it will raise pay for its thousands of shop workers in line with the UK’s minimum wage increase in April.

Around 50,000 in-store assistants at Marks & Spencer will receive a 5% pay bump, bringing their hourly wage to £12.60, up from £12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The adjustment comes as the national living wage rises to £12.21 an hour on April 1, making the previous rate lower than the new minimum.

M&S said it is investing approximately £95 million to implement these changes, which will also benefit workers in London and mid-level managers. Customer assistants in London will see their hourly wage rise to £13.85, up from £13.15.

Team support managers will receive an increase to £13.65, up from £13.05, with those in London seeing a boost to £14.90, from £14.20. The move follows similar pay increases announced earlier this year by Sainsbury's, Lidl, and other retailers.

(Photo: Oli Scarff/Getty Images) | Getty Images

M&S CEO Stuart Machin has expressed concerns in recent months about the impact of changes from the October Budget, which will take effect next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These include the rise in the minimum wage and higher employer national insurance contributions (NICs), which are intended to support improvements in public services like the NHS.

On Wednesday (March 5), he highlighted these policies once more, noting that they will add £120 million to costs. Machin said that it is "no secret" M&S is facing "significant cost challenges" as it approaches April.

“However, I have always believed that we should not allow these headwinds to impact our hourly paid colleagues,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This means we have now invested almost £300 million in our pay over the past three years, well above the rate of inflation, in addition to our market leading discount and pension offer for colleagues.”

How to apply for jobs at M&S

To apply for jobs at M&S, visit the official Marks & Spencer careers website, where you can browse current vacancies across various roles, including in-store, distribution, and corporate positions.

You’ll need to create an account, upload your CV, and complete an online application form. Some roles may require additional assessments, such as situational judgment tests or video interviews.

If successful, you’ll be invited to an in-person or virtual interview. You can also check job listings on platforms like Indeed and LinkedIn or apply directly in-store for certain positions.

What do you think about M&S’s pay rise for its workers? Do you believe more retailers should follow suit, or are rising costs a bigger concern? Share your thoughts in the comments section.