Millions of customers bank online, but some communities face longer trips to access cash 🏦

Lloyds Banking Group will close 49 branches across the UK between January and October 2026

Closures affect 26 Lloyds Bank, 10 Halifax, and 13 Bank of Scotland locations

Customers can still use remaining branches, the Post Office, PayPoint locations, and mobile apps

LINK is recommending 11 new banking hubs to support communities impacted by closures

All affected staff will be offered alternative roles, with no direct job losses from the closures

A major banking group has announced plans to close 49 branches across the UK next year, affecting Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland sites.

Lloyds Banking Group said the closures are scheduled to take place between January and October 2026, reflecting an ongoing shift towards online banking.

The bank confirmed that 26 Lloyds branches, 10 Halifax, and 13 Bank of Scotland sites will shut.

After these closures, the group will be left with 705 branches nationwide: 359 Lloyds, 269 Halifax, and 77 Bank of Scotland locations.

Lloyds has said that all staff affected will be offered alternative roles within the business or at other branches, ensuring no job losses directly due to the closures. But for customers, the change may mean longer journeys to visit their nearest branch.

A man takes money from a cash machine at a branch of Lloyds Bank. The banking group will close 49 branches across the UK between January and October 2026 (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images) | Getty Images

While physical branches are being reduced, Lloyds has said that customers still have multiple ways to manage their money, and that over 21 million people already use its mobile apps for everyday banking.

Those who prefer in-person service can use any remaining Lloyds, Halifax, or Bank of Scotland branch, visit the Post Office, or deposit cash at more than 30,000 PayPoint locations across the UK.

Cash access network Link said it was recommending 11 new banking hubs after the closure announcement, to help communities affected by closures.

These hubs will provide essential services such as cash withdrawals and deposits, helping to bridge the gap where local branches are closing.

This latest round of closures follows a broader trend across UK high streets, with NatWest announcing last week it would shut 46 mobile branches.

Both moves highlight the banking sector’s response to declining in-person visits, as more customers move towards digital banking solutions.

Which Lloyds Bank branches are closing?

For customers wondering whether their local branch is affected, Lloyds Banking Group has published a full list of the 49 locations that will close

It is worth checking in advance and planning any essential branch visits before closures take effect.

Lloyds Bank

Alfreton, Derbyshire – January 19

Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Wales – January 12

Bideford, Devon – January 13

Harborne, West Midlands – October 9

Camborne, Cornwall – October 7

Chepstow, Monmouthshire, Wales – October 7

Chester-le-Street, Co Durham – January 14

Deal, Kent – January 22

Fleet, Hampshire – January 13

Gillingham, Dorset – January 8

Gorseinon, Swansea, Wales – October 12

Havant, Hampshire – January 19

Hedge End, Hampshire – January 21

Hedon, Yorkshire – January 28

Ivybridge, Devon – January 14

Lewes, East Sussex – January 19

Mitcham, London – January 8

New Addington, London – January 14

Okehampton, Devon – March 25

Penzance, Cornwall – January 21

Petersfield, Hampshire – January 21

Ryde, Isle of Wight – January 21

Stamford, Lincolnshire – January 20

Swadlincote, Derbyshire – January 20

Totnes, Devon – January 8

Totton, Hampshire – January 19

Halifax

Buxton, Derbyshire – January 20

Camborne, Cornwall – October 7

Deal, Kent – January 22

Hastings, East Sussex – January 22

Havant, Hampshire – January 15

Middleton, Greater Manchester – January 8

Seaford, East Sussex – January 19

Skipton, Yorkshire – January 26

Wandsworth, London – January 15

Yeovil, Somerset – January 12

Bank of Scotland

Bellshill, North Lanarkshire – January 12

Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway – January 22

Dingwall, Easter Ross – March 25

Erskine, Renfrewshire – January 13

Gairloch, Wester Ross, – January 15

Glasgow Anniesland – January 12

Grangemouth, Falkirk – October 9

Hawick, Roxburghshire – October 7

Largs, North Ayrshire – March 25

Larkhall, South Lanarkshire – January 8

Nairn, Highlands – January 20

St Andrews, Fife – January 20

Tain, Highlands – January 12

