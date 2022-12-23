Kettering's first vape shop says town centre's decline makes it tough to carry on as they announce closure

A Kettering vape shop which is set to close says the decline of the town centre is making it difficult for businesses to carry on.

Vape Central in Montagu Street – which was first vape store in the area when they opened in 2013 – is closing its doors tomorrow (Christmas Eve).

Their other stores in Rothwell, Corby and Oakham will remain open and no jobs have been lost.

Vape Central in Kettering

A statement announcing the closure on their Facebook page said: “Unfortunately, the decline of the town centre makes it difficult for any business to carry on.

"Rents and rates are high, the one-way system is hideous and parking is expensive, so I don't blame people for staying away.”

Owner Elaine Sumpter said rent and rates make the shop, which sells more than 75 liquid flavours of the smoking alternative, expensive to run.

She said: “It’s such a shame that it’s closing.

"We feel sad that we are having to close down but it’s almost like we have just got to do it for the rest of the business.”

Over the years they have seen a rise in the number of people vaping and have seen a number of other vape stores move into the town centre.

The shop’s social media statement added: “Many of our faithful regulars have been with us since day one.