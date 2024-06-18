Kettering sisters realise their dream as they prepare to open bakery and cafe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pair of Kettering sisters who make sweet treats are set to realise their dream of opening a bakery and cafe.

Amy and Alex Hudson-Jones are getting ready for the launch of Sugarbush Bakery in Market Street having picked up the keys to their unit.

The duo are known for their chocolate brownies and are now preparing to serve them and other home-made goods to customers in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy, 31, said: “We have wanted to do this for as long as we can remember.

Amy (left) and Alex (right) Hudson-Jones

"We decided that this was the year that we are going to go for it – life’s too short.”

The bakery and cafe’s name pays homage to Amy and Alex’s late grandfather, who was South African. The sugarbush is another name for a protea – a native South African flower – and both sisters have a tattoo of it.

They’ll be serving home-made brunches, lunches, sandwiches, traybakes, cookie pies and cakes, as well as gluten-free and vegan treats, all baked in their on-site kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s hoped that Sugarbush Bakery will welcome its first customers in the second or third week of July, offering dine-in and takeaway options, and it will be open from Tuesday to Saturday.

The sisters used to run The Beeswing and Alex, who does most of the baking, has worked in the catering industry for a while at pubs and a cafe.

For Amy it’s a career change, having worked in recruitment for the past six years, but one she’s looking forward to. It will be a real family effort with their dad Greg offering to help with deliveries if the business takes off and mum Toni helping out with paperwork and general jobs.

Amy said: “I am really excited. It’s been a dream of ours for years and 2024 has been my f*** it year so when we saw the opportunity for this unit come up we went for it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad