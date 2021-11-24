Kettering curry house is second to naan as it wins top award again

The Raj won the award on Sunday.

Staff at a Kettering curry house are celebrating after they won a top gong for the third year in a row.

The Raj in Rockingham Road was crowned Asian Restaurant of the Year in the East of England at the 2021 Asian Curry Awards on Sunday (November 21).

It comes after they were named the top regional eatery in 2019 and 2020 with judges heaping praise on their exceptional Bangladeshi food.

Owner Goyas Miah, 51, picked up the award at a glitzy gala dinner in London's Mayfair.

He said: "We are humbled to have retained our coveted title for three years in succession.

"Established in 1991, we are still very much a family run restaurant serving wholesome food cooked on the premises with the freshest seasonal ingredients.

"My sons and I put in endless hours, supported by our loyal staff, and we wish to thank our dear customers for being part of our passion and our story."

Mr Miah opened the restaurant when he was just 21 and they celebrated their 30th anniversary in August.

They have a piano lounge and shisha and serve classics including bhajis as well as seafood specials such as spiced red snapper.

Mr Miah said: "We are not just a restaurant. We have different areas, put on parties and do a lot of corporate events.