Independent toy shop owner makes emotional decision to close Kettering store

An independent Kettering toy shop is set to close after its owner made the emotional decision to change how she runs the business.

Toy Box opened in 2018 when Serrina Budworth, a former nursery nurse, launched her first retail venture.

Since then it’s won a number of awards – including being crowned Kettering’s small business of the year – for its traditional and wooden toys.

Toy Box is set to close its Kettering shop. Inset, owner Serrina Budworth

But later this month the Market Street store will close after Serrina decided to just trade online and at fairs and events.

She said: "After five years running Toy Box Kettering from Market Street I have decided that I need to change how I run my business and will be sadly closing my shop on April 29.

"I will continue trading with an online shop – my website will still be toyboxkettering.com but will be restructured in a few weeks’ time. I will be attending fairs and events with a pop-up shop going forward.

"This has been an emotional decision to make. I love seeing my customers in person and made many friends.”

The popular shop, which sells wooden vehicles, educational puzzles and more, also picked up a Muddy Stilettos award in 2021.

Serrina added that she hopes people will continue to support Toy Box in its next chapter.

She said: “The way we all shop has changed, but I hope that I can continue to provide good quality toys from a shortly to be revamped website.

"I will be making further announcements on how it’s going forward soon and will be having an in-store sale until the shop closes as a thank you to all my local customers.

"Thank you to everyone that has supported me in the shop and I hope you will continue to support Toy Box in the next chapter."

People reacted to the closure with sadness when Serrina announced the news on social media.

One said: “Very sad to hear this news but I do understand the challenges facing retail outlets. Your shop certainly brightened up Market Street.”