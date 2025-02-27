Household Support Fund 2025: £200 DWP cost of living payment for 1000s of UK families - apply online
- Thousands of households set to receive £200 payments through the Household Support Fund
- Support helps with essential costs like food, clothing, and utility bills
- Payments vary by region; eligibility criteria depend on local council rules
- Deadlines are fast approaching, with some applications closing in just hours
- Check your local council's website for specific details and to apply before the deadline
Thousands of households are set to receive £200 payments through the Household Support Fund (HSF), but in some cases, only hours remain to apply.
The HSF helps cover essential costs like food, clothing, and utility bills, offering support through vouchers and small grants to ease financial strain during the cost-of-living crisis.
Administered by local councils, payment amounts and eligibility criteria vary by region. Below, we've listed the latest HSF schemes with urgent deadlines—check now to see if you qualify.
For details on similar programs in your area, see the information at the end of this article.
Scotland
In Scotland, support is provided through programs such as the Scottish Welfare Fund and Discretionary Housing Payments.
The Scottish Welfare Fund offers Crisis Grants for emergencies and Community Care Grants for essential household items.
Additional cost-of-living support is distributed through local councils and targeted schemes such as the Fuel Insecurity Fund, which helps with energy costs.
Eligibility and application processes vary but generally focus on low-income households and those receiving benefits.
Wales
Wales uses a combination of the Discretionary Assistance Fund (DAF) and council-administered programs to assist struggling households.
The DAF provides Emergency Assistance Payments (EAPs) for essential costs, such as food or energy, and Individual Assistance Payments (IAPs) for essential household items.
The Welsh government has also introduced targeted cost-of-living payments and energy bill support.
Applications for DAF are made online, by phone or via support agencies, with funding typically targeted at low-income individuals and families.
Northern Ireland
In Northern Ireland, support is available through schemes like Discretionary Support Payments and Additional Financial Support Grants
Discretionary Support Payments provide short-term financial aid for those in a crisis or emergency situation.
Fuel support and cost-of-living payments have been implemented as part of broader government initiatives to tackle poverty and rising energy costs.
Applications are made through the Department for Communities or local councils, and eligibility often depends on income and household circumstances.
Bedford
Bedford Council is still accepting applications for £150 cash grants. You can claim if you are over the state pension age and in receipt of council tax support.
The money will be paid directly into your bank account. Households where the council tax payer is of working age, dependent children are included in the household, and are in receipt of a council tax support can also claim.
These households can also apply for a £150 cash grant, paid directly into their bank accounts. The deadline to apply for both forms of funding is February 28.
For more information head to Bedford Borough Council’s website
Birmingham
Households in Birmingham struggling with living costs will receive £200 in support from the local council this March. Due to a backlog, the council temporarily paused applications for its hardship grants in January.
But it has now confirmed that the scheme will reopen on Monday, March 3. A statement on the council’s support page reads:
“Enquiries will reopen in March 2025. If you are not currently on the waiting list, or it has now been 12 months since your household last received a grant payment, you will be able to submit a new enquiry once enquiries resume in March 2025.”
To qualify, applicants must:
- Be a Birmingham resident
- Demonstrate financial hardship, particularly in covering food and energy costs
- Not have received a £200 grant payment in the last 12 months
For more information, head to Birmingham City Council’s website
Calderdale
Struggling households in Calderdale have until Friday to apply for support of up to £100. Eligibility is based on receiving council tax reduction due to income.
The amount awarded depends on household circumstances:
- £100 for households with children
- £100 for households where one person has a known disability
- £50 for single parents and couples without children or a disability
For households with both children and a disability, a single £100 payment will be granted.
For more information, head to Calderdale Council’s website
Doncaster
City of Doncaster Council has received nearly £3 million to distribute to residents in need as part of its latest support initiative.
One-off payments are being provided to households that receive housing benefit, local council tax reduction, Universal Credit with a housing element, or means-tested free school meals.
Eligible households must include at least one working-age adult (aged 16-64). Payments vary based on household composition:
- £75 for households without children
- £150 for those with one or two dependent children
- £225 for households with three or more dependent children
Pensioner households receiving Pension Credit will receive £50, while those not eligible for Pension Credit will get £150.
Residents who qualified for payments in a previous round of the Household Support Fund should have received their funds by December 13.
Households that have not yet received assistance or believe they should have qualified but didn’t receive a payment must apply by 5pm on Friday.
Eligible recipients can choose to receive their payment - up to £225 - via cheque or bank transfer.
For more information, head to City of Doncaster Council’s website
East Riding of Yorkshire
East Riding of Yorkshire Council is providing £200 payments to households in need. To qualify, residents must not have received support from the Household Support Fund in 2024 or 2025.
Eligibility criteria include receiving housing benefit, the housing element of Universal Credit, or council tax support.
Residents may also qualify if they have been receiving a means-tested benefit or have been unemployed for at least three months. Applicants must also have less than £1,000 in savings.
For more information, head to East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s website
Portsmouth
If you have children aged 0-19 who do not qualify for benefits-related free school meals, or someone in your household is over 20 weeks pregnant and on a low income, you may be eligible for Portsmouth Council's Family Voucher Scheme.
The scheme is also available for:
- Children attending school outside Portsmouth
- Home-educated children
- Children in early years settings
- Children in full-time further education
Eligible families will receive a £50 supermarket voucher per child. Applications must be submitted online by 12pm on February 28.
For more information, head to Portsmouth City Council’s website
Stockton-on-Tees
Households in Stockton-on-Tees receiving a council tax reduction should have received an £80 voucher. Pensioner households on a low income who don’t qualify for Pension Credit have also been sent £100 vouchers.
These vouchers can be redeemed at any PayPoint outlet for cash to help with energy bills or food costs. All vouchers must be exchanged by February 28.
For more information, head to Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council’s website
Sunderland
Sunderland City Council announced on Facebook this week that its support is typically worth at least £200 towards food or fuel costs.
According to the council’s website, most Household Support Fund payments are made automatically, so households won’t need to apply. But those who do need to apply must do so by the end of March.
Working-age households (not receiving means-tested benefits or tax credits) can apply if they:
- Have an annual gross income below £33,000 (single) or £49,500 (couple)
- Have savings of less than £750
- Are an unpaid carer, classed as being in fuel poverty, receiving housing benefit or council tax support, or have significant debt
Pensioner households (not receiving means-tested benefits or tax credits) can apply if they:
- Have an annual net income below £16,150 (single) or £31,650 (couple)
- Have savings of less than £1,500
- Are an unpaid carer, classed as being in fuel poverty, or receiving housing benefit or council tax support
Households receiving means-tested benefits or tax credits can apply if they:
- Have savings below £750
- Are classed as being in fuel poverty, receiving housing benefit or council tax support, or have significant debt
Households are generally defined as one or two adults and their children. Non-dependents living in the home must apply separately. Full-time students are typically not eligible unless they receive means-tested benefits.
For more information, head to Sunderland City Council’s website
How to apply for the HSF in your area
The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.
To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:
- Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.
- Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).
- Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.
- Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.