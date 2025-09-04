The devolved nations - how does the HSF work there?

The Household Support Fund is an England-specific initiative, but Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland has their own schemes to assist households facing financial hardship.

Scotland

Households in need can access support through the Scottish Welfare Fund, which is administered by local councils.

This fund provides crisis grants for emergencies, such as fires or floods, and community care grants to help people live independently or relieve exceptional financial pressure.

Applications are made directly through your local council, and eligibility generally includes anyone aged 16 or over who is on a low income.

Wales

Financial help comes from the Discretionary Assistance Fund (DAF), run by the Welsh Government.

It offers Individual Assistance Payments for essential items like food, clothing, and household goods, as well as Emergency Assistance Payments for urgent situations.

Residents in urgent need can apply online via the Welsh Government’s DAF portal.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland operates a similar system called Discretionary Support, overseen by the Department for Communities.

It provides crisis loans for emergencies and community care grants to help people live independently. Anyone in Northern Ireland experiencing urgent financial difficulty can apply through the official nidirect website.