Homebase: stores closing down near me - full list of DIY retailer locations closing down in February
- Homebase has announced 33 more store closures, bringing the total to 52 since November 2024
- The closures follow 13 branches shutting in January, including locations in London and Bradford
- Affected employees have been given at least two weeks' notice regarding redundancy
- The closures are part of Homebase's administration process after entering financial difficulties
- CDS Superstores acquired up to 70 Homebase branches, now operating as Wilko, The Range, and Homebase
A recent update on the administration process of a major DIY and home improvement retailer has confirmed which branches are set to close next.
When Homebase entered administration in November 2024, hundreds of its stores across the UK faced potential closure, with 74 stores listed for sale.
Now, administrators Teneo have announced 33 locations, including stores in Sudbury, Cannock, and Chester, will be closing within the next few weeks.
It follows the closure of 13 Homebase branches in January, including locations in London, Coventry, and Bradford.
Homebase have confirmed that all impacted employees have been provided with at least two weeks' notice regarding their redundancy date.
With 33 more stores set to close in February, the total number of Homebase closures rises to 52, after six branches shut down before the end of 2024.
The full list of Homebase stores closing in February:
- Abington
- Alnwick
- Antrim
- Barnstaple
- Basildon Vange
- Belfast
- Branksome
- Cannock
- Chester
- Chichester Discovery Park
- Craigavon
- Daventry
- Derby Kingsway
- Folkestone
- Galwally
- Gateshead
- Glenrothes
- Harlow
- Herne Bay
- Hove
- Inverurie
- Ledbury
- Lewes
- Luton
- Newcastle Under Lyme
- Norwich Hall Road
- Norwich Sprowston
- Nottingham Arnold
- Saffron Walden
- Selly Oak
- Sleaford
- Sudbury
- Waltham Cross
Homebase entered administration in November, with up to 70 of its struggling locations acquired by CDS Superstores, now operating as Wilko, The Range, and Homebase.
