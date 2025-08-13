Crafters fear losing a creative lifeline as the retailer’s latest cuts spark concern 🎨

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hobbycraft is set to close nine more UK stores over the next two months

The decision is part of an ongoing restructuring plan announced earlier this year

CEO says closures are a “last resort” to help secure the retailer’s future

The arts and crafts sector has faced falling demand since the pandemic crafting boom

Some customers may now need to travel further or shop online for supplies

Thousands of UK crafters will soon lose access to their local source of paints, yarns, beads and baking supplies, as major arts and crafts retailer confirmed a fresh wave of store closures for August and September.

Hobbycraft will shut three stores before the end of this month, while another six will close in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many hobbyists, the news will mean longer journeys to buy specialist craft materials in person.

Hobbycraft chief executive Alex Wilson described the decision as “extremely difficult”, saying: “Very sadly, the strength of our offering has not made us immune from the challenges faced by the retail sector in recent years.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

“Closing stores is always a last resort. Making these changes is sadly a necessary action to enable us to keep our doors open to crafters up and down the country.”

It’s understood the retailer has been negotiating with landlords in a bid to reduce rents at other locations and avoid further losses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These closures are the latest step in a restructuring plan announced in April. At that time, Hobbycraft shut at least nine stores and said the overhaul was designed to protect the future of around 99 remaining shops and 1,800 jobs.

While many high street chains have been hit by falling footfall, higher operating costs, and competition from online rivals, the arts and crafts sector has faced its own challenges as pandemic-era crafting booms tapered off.

The full list of Hobbycraft stores closing in August and September 2025:

Closing in August:

Bromborough

Southport

Stratford-upon-Avon

Closing in September:

Chichester

Crayford

King’s Lynn

Maidenhead

Stafford

Wigan

For regular customers, especially those who rely on Hobbycraft for niche tools and inspiration, the changes could mean switching to online orders or travelling further afield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crafters concerned about their local store can check Hobbycraft’s store finder online for the latest updates.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.