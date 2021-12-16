Fashion retailer moves to new Kettering store after rebrand

It's opened in the Newlands Shopping Centre

By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 2:35 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th December 2021, 2:36 pm
The new store has opened

A fashion retailer has moved to a new store inside Kettering' s Newlands Shopping Centre after a rebrand.

Officers Club, which left its Gold Street unit, is now called Blue Inc/Leading Labels, after the company which owns it joined forces with York-based Leading Labels for a combined store.

The new store opened earlier this month in the old M&Co unit, which has been empty since M&Co suddenly shut overnight in August 2020 leaving shoppers shocked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Leading Labels stocks brands such as Ben Sherman, Farah, Carson, Joules, Dixie, Classics, Emreco and Odyssey.

Brands at BlueInc include Threadbare, BraveSoul, Kensington, Leshark, Tokyo Laundry and TwistedSoul.

On social media the store said: "We’d appreciate any support on this journey and we cannot wait to show you what we have in-store."

Leading Labels has been contacted for comment.

Kettering