A couple will close their popular Rothwell cafe next week after a decade of serving town diners.

Phillip and Nikki Buswell have spent 10 years at Rowell’s Rolls but are hanging up their aprons for family reasons.

They will close the doors to the High Street cafe for the last time on Saturday, August 12, and Phillip thanked the Rothwell community for their support.

Phillip and Nikki Buswell from Rowell's Rolls. Credit: Rowell's Rolls

He said: "We always said we would like to do 10 years and we have really enjoyed it. We’ve weathered quite a lot – Covid, price hikes, the economy – and I think we’ve weathered it quite well.

"We are exceptionally proud to say we’ve been here for this long.

"Our staff have been brilliant, as have our customers. They come in as customers and they leave as friends.

"We have just done our best to look after everybody and make sure the food is right, is on a hot plate and looks as good as it tastes.”

Phillip, an award-winning chef with 35 years of experience, will soon become head chef at the Shoulder of Mutton pub in Foxton – a venue that’s close to his heart as it’s where he met Nikki 16 years ago.

Rowell’s Rolls customers thanked Phillip and Nikki after they announced the cafe’s closure on social media.

One said: “You should be so proud of your lovely little business and what it’s given to the people of Rothwell and wider community over the years.”