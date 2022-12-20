Desborough’s brand new Sainsbury’s is on track to open its doors in February, with recruitment already under way.

Construction of the supermarket chain’s 11,000 sq ft Cockerel Rise store is in its final phases and long-serving Sainsbury’s employee Jay Lee has been confirmed as its new manager.

It will create about 40 jobs and will give residents a new option having faced a choice between going to a Co-op, which had a 'monopoly' on food shopping in the town, or travelling to Kettering or Market Harborough

How the Sainsbury's store will look once complete and, inset, new manager Jay Lee

Sainsbury’s property director Patrick Dunne said: “After an incredibly positive response from the local community throughout this project, it’s fantastic to see our new store really starting to take shape.

“I’m very grateful for all the support we’ve had, as well as the hard work of all our colleagues and contractors, which have helped to get us this far.

"We’re really looking forward to opening our doors to our new customers in Desborough in February.”

Over the next few weeks the store car park will be finalised and the cycle shelters will be installed. Early next year the finishing touches, including its distinctive signage, will be added.

Recruitment for staff recently begun and a number of applications are already being processed. Further jobs are expected to be advertised over the festive period, which local residents will be able to apply for at https://sainsburys.jobs/. The new roles are due to be published in week commencing December 26.

Mr Lee said: “I’m proud to have been given the chance to lead our new Sainsbury’s store in Desborough, which will significantly improve shopping choice locally and which I know people are excited to try for themselves as soon as we open. I’d like to thank everyone who has put themselves forward as part of our recruitment process so far and I look forward to meeting many more candidates next week.”

