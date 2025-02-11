Millions face higher council tax bills - but you face risks if you refuse to pay ⚖️

Six councils have been granted permission to raise bills beyond an established 5% threshold

Frustrated taxpayers are vowing to refuse payment in protest against rising costs

But non-payment can lead to court action, enforcement measures, and even imprisonment in extreme cases

Support is available, and low-income households may be eligible for reductions, hardship funds, or flexible payment plans

Thousands of angry voters are vowing to refuse to pay their council tax bills, after a number of local authorities were granted permission to hike bills beyond the established annual threshold of 5%.

Six councils, serving more than two million people in total, have been told they can raise prices beyond this level, including Bradford Council, which will be able to increase the levy by a further 5%.

Windsor and Maidenhead Council and Newham Council can all increased bills by 4%. The remaining councils – Birmingham, Somerset and Trafford – have been granted a further 2.5% uplift beyond the threshold.

Earlier this month, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said challenges remain in the Government’s bid “to fix the broken system we inherited”, and stressed the need to strike a balance between preventing councils experiencing “further financial distress” and the “interests of taxpayers”.

“These are difficult decisions that Government has not taken lightly,” she said in a statement. “We recognise the importance of limited increases in helping to prevent these councils falling further into financial distress – but we have been clear this must be balanced with the interests of taxpayers.

“We have agreed to a limited number of requests and in all cases have not agreed to the full amount requested. Where we have agreed, it is only for councils with amongst the lowest levels of council tax.”

But with household bills rising across the board, it’s left residents angry, with many fearing they will struggle to pay the new rates. Some have said they will refuse to pay altogether in opposition to the move.

But is this a viable form of protest, and what risks do you run in withholding your council tax payments? Are there more official channels you can explore if you are struggling to pay your bill?

Do I have to pay council tax?

Council tax is a mandatory charge set by local authorities in England, Scotland, and Wales to help fund essential public services, including waste collection, policing, social care, and education.

While recent increases have left many residents frustrated, refusing to pay your council tax is not without significant financial and legal consequences.

Council tax payments are a legal obligation under the Local Government Finance Act 1992, and every household is required to pay, unless they qualify for exemptions or reductions.

There are some situations where households may be exempt from paying council tax altogether. These include:

Full-time students living in student-only accommodation

Individuals under 18 or those with severe mental impairments

Certain types of unoccupied properties, such as those left empty due to the owner’s death

Discounts are also available for single-person households, low-income earners, and people with disabilities who need additional space for medical equipment.

What happens if I don’t pay my council tax?

If you choose not to pay your council tax, the local authority could follow with a strict enforcement process.

Reminder notice – If you miss a payment, the council will issue a reminder notice, giving you seven days to pay the outstanding amount.

– If you miss a payment, the council will issue a reminder notice, giving you seven days to pay the outstanding amount. Final notice – If payment is still not made, a final notice is sent, demanding the full balance for the year rather than just the missed instalments.

– If payment is still not made, a final notice is sent, demanding the full balance for the year rather than just the missed instalments. Court summons – If the debt remains unpaid, the council will apply for a liability order through the magistrates’ court. This is a legal order confirming that you owe the money.

– If the debt remains unpaid, the council will apply for a liability order through the magistrates’ court. This is a legal order confirming that you owe the money. Enforcement action – If a liability order is granted, the council can take further steps, such as deducting the owed amount from your wages or benefits, instructing bailiffs to recover the debt, or applying to make you bankrupt (if the debt is large enough). In extreme cases, imprisonment for up to three months (though this is rare and usually reserved for those who refuse to pay despite having the means to do so).

How much could I be fined?

While there is no specific ‘fine’ for failing to pay council tax, additional costs can quickly add up. If your case goes to court, you could be liable for:

Court summons fees (typically around £80 - £100)

Liability order fees (around £20)

Bailiff charges (which can run into hundreds of pounds, including fees for visits and taking control of goods)

In total, these extra costs can significantly increase your debt, making it much harder to pay off.

What support is available if I’m struggling to pay?

If you are unable to afford your council tax, there are official support channels you can explore rather than refusing to pay outright.

Council Tax Reduction (CTR) scheme - Low-income households may be eligible for a reduction on their council tax bill through their local authority’s CTR scheme. The amount of support varies based on income, savings, and household circumstances.

- Low-income households may be eligible for a reduction on their council tax bill through their local authority’s CTR scheme. The amount of support varies based on income, savings, and household circumstances. Discretionary Hardship Funds - Some councils offer additional support for residents experiencing severe financial hardship. These are often assessed on a case-by-case basis.

- Some councils offer additional support for residents experiencing severe financial hardship. These are often assessed on a case-by-case basis. Flexible payment plans - If you’re struggling to keep up with payments, you can contact your council to arrange a more manageable repayment plan, such as extending payments over twelve months instead of ten.

- If you’re struggling to keep up with payments, you can contact your council to arrange a more manageable repayment plan, such as extending payments over twelve months instead of ten. Debt advice services - Charities such as Citizens Advice, StepChange, and National Debtline offer free guidance on managing council tax debt and negotiating repayment plans.

What can I do to protest council tax rises?

While refusing to pay council tax may seem like a form of protest against rising costs, it carries significant legal and financial risks. Unlike other bills, council tax is not an optional payment – failing to pay can lead to severe consequences.

A more effective way to express dissatisfaction with council tax rises is through official channels, such as:

Signing petitions and lobbying local MPs

Attending council meetings and raising concerns

Supporting political movements advocating for council tax reform

Engaging in constructive political activism and contacting local representatives is a more effective way to campaign against council tax increases than refusing to pay altogether.

