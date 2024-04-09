Costa Coffee's Rushden Lakes branch closes for five-day 'makeover'

It will reopen later this week
By Sam Wildman
Published 9th Apr 2024, 09:46 BST
Costa Coffee has closed its standalone store at Rushden Lakes for a five-day ‘makeover’.

The popular coffee chain shut its branch at the retail park yesterday (Monday) for refurbishment works, with the drive-thru also being shut.

In a social media post Rushden Lakes said the closure would be in place until April 13.

Visitors to the retail park still looking for a coffee fix can find it at the Costa Coffee inside Next, Bewiched Coffee, Jamaica Blue, Butterwick and more.

