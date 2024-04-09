Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Costa Coffee has closed its standalone store at Rushden Lakes for a five-day ‘makeover’.

The popular coffee chain shut its branch at the retail park yesterday (Monday) for refurbishment works, with the drive-thru also being shut.

In a social media post Rushden Lakes said the closure would be in place until April 13.