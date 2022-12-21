North Northamptonshire Council offering one-off school clothing grant payment of £50 to families

North Northamptonshire Council is supporting families this winter with money towards school clothing.

Parents, guardians or carers with a child eligible for Free School Meals, who also started in either Reception or Year 7 this autumn term, are being given a one-off school clothing grant payment of £50.

Those eligible will be sent a voucher code by their child’s school, which must be redeemed by January 31, 2023.

One-off payment grants are on offer from North Northants Council

This can be used at a supermarket, chosen by the recipient, to buy school clothes such as a warm coat or shoes.

Cllr Helen Harrison, executive member for adults, health and well-being, said: “I am pleased that the council has opted to support this important initiative.

"School uniforms, particularly when starting a new school, can be costly, and put immense strain on anyone who is already struggling to balance a tight budget.

"We believe that this payment will ensure that their children are suitably wrapped up warm during the coldest months.”

The school clothing grant is being provided by NNC through the Household Support Fund (HSF) from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Funding from HSF is also being used to support payments to all students eligible for benefits related Free School Meals (FSM) over the Christmas break.

The vouchers (valued at £15 each per student, per week) will be provided by the end of the term.

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers said: “We are delighted that the HSF funding is enabling us to continue contributing to the cost of feeding children who benefit from free school meals during term time over the Christmas holidays.

"As a council we are committed to supporting households with difficulty managing food and heating costs due to the cost of living crisis.

"HSF monies are being used in a variety of ways, so that as many of our North Northamptonshire residents as possible who need a helping hand can benefit from the support.”

For more information about cost of living support available in the county, visit the North Northants Council website.