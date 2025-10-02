This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Morrisons has opened its Christmas delivery slots earlier than last year to help shoppers plan ahead

Delivery Pass holders can secure slots between December 20-24 with a minimum spend of £25

Two pass types are available: Anytime (seven days) or Midweek (Tuesday–Thursday)

Passes can be purchased monthly, six-monthly, or annually, offering flexibility and value

Booking early ensures festive essentials arrive on time, reducing last-minute stress

Christmas may still feel a way off, but one of the UK’s biggest supermarkets is helping shoppers get ahead of the festive rush.

Morrisons has opened its Christmas delivery slots earlier than last year, giving households the chance to plan their seasonal shop well in advance, and avoid last-minute panic.

The supermarket opened its slots on October 1, giving Morrisons Delivery Pass holders a chance to secure their preferred delivery slots for the key week between December 20 and 24.

With a minimum spend of just £25, this early access ensures your festive essentials, from turkey to trimmings and treats, arrive safely and on time, right in the heart of the busiest week of the year.

How do Morrisons’ delivery slots work?

Morrisons offers two types of Delivery Pass to suit different needs. The Anytime Pass allows delivery seven days a week, while the Midweek Pass covers Tuesday to Thursday slots.

Passes can be purchased for a month, six months, or annually, with pricing ranging from £5 for a one-month Midweek Pass up to £70 for an annual Anytime Pass.

This flexibility means customers can choose a plan that fits their shopping habits and budget, all while securing peace of mind during the festive period.

Charlotte Exell, Group Online Director at Morrisons, says: “Christmas is all about making memories, enjoying time with loved ones, and having festive fun.

“To help our customers get ahead and make the most of the season, we are opening our delivery slots even earlier this year.

“With the Delivery Pass, planning ahead is easy – it offers great value, added flexibility, and the peace of mind that your festive shop is taken care of.”

How to book a Morrisons Christmas delivery slot

Booking a Christmas delivery slot is simple. First, sign up for a Morrisons Delivery Pass if you haven’t already.

Then, log in to your account to choose a preferred slot between December 20 and 24. Add your groceries to your online basket, hit checkout, and your festive shop is secured.

With Morrisons opening slots early, shoppers can relax knowing their Christmas essentials are taken care of, leaving more time to enjoy the festivities. The earlier you book, the more likely you are to get your ideal delivery day and time.

