Butcher Jamie aiming to bring something different to Kettering's takeaway scene with new venture

A popular Kettering butcher is hoping to bring something different to the town’s takeaway scene with his own kitchen creations.

Jamie Cooper, owner of Jamie’s in Gold Street, will launch his latest venture on Wednesday (May 8) alongside head chef Scott Tyrrell.

Jamie’s Food Box will serve up mouth-watering meals – all cooked above the butchers using produce from downstairs.

Jamie (left) and Scott are launching Jamie's Food Box.

Jamie said: “We’re using nothing but the best from my butchers and none of this B-grade or class two s**t – our takeaways will be healthier.”

The takeaway idea began after Jamie had a chance meeting with former Latimer school friend Scott, who he knew was a chef, in a car park.

They spoke about launching a food business and were originally going to sell smash burgers with another person before deciding to do something a bit different.

Jamie said he has invested thousands of pounds in Rational’s iCombi Pro 10 and iCombi Pro 6 ovens and an iVario Pro cooking station and the pair have spent countless hours perfecting their menu, as well as meeting leading chefs including Simon Rogan, ahead of the takeaway’s launch on Wednesday (May 8).

The hog roast sub

From Wednesday to Sunday (7am to midday Wednesday to Saturday, 7am to 11am on Sunday) they’ll be dishing up full English breakfasts – which also include a beef burger and egg pancake – as well as breakfast wraps. Aside from breakfast, each day will feature a different menu.

On Wednesdays from 1pm to 4.30pm hog roast super subs will be on offer, filled with pulled pork, stuffing, gravy and more, with grilled chicken sandwiches on sale from 1pm to 4.30pm on Thursdays.

Friday nights from 5pm to 9pm will feature ‘butchers style’ tapas with steak chunks, ribs, chicken tenders, mac and cheese, dirty rice and more, and Saturdays from 5pm to 9pm will be steak, rib and burger night.

And on Sundays, from midday to 6pm, they’ll be serving up roast dinners with beef, pork belly or chicken and all the trimmings.

Practice runs of Jamie's Food Box breakfasts

All orders will be online-only, with food picked up from a collection point at the front of the spice shop next to Jamie’s butchers, and it’s hoped deliveries will be added later down the line as the venture grows.

Jamie added: “If you want a takeaway and go into town there’s Chinese, Indian, pizza and kebabs. It’s all the same stuff and no-one is doing anything different like you can find at food markets.

“I want to bring something different to our takeaway scene that you aren’t finding in the town.”